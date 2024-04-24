Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 19,824 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,824 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 369,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after buying an additional 197,106 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

BMY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.85. 12,560,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,477,577. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

