U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,470 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OCSL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. 602,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,527. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,166 shares in the company, valued at $224,101.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

