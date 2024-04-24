Private Management Group Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.29. 1,470,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,335. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.82 and a 200 day moving average of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $131.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.