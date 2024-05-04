Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 686.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.38. 1,787,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.27. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The company has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,273 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,819. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.31.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

