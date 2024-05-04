Provence Wealth Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Provence Wealth Management Group lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. W Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 355,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.13. 933,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,594. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

