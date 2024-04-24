Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 169.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 438,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,953,000 after purchasing an additional 209,968 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,826. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

