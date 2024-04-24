Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $14.87 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 19,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.88. 728,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,361. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.46. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

