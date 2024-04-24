Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 828,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $150.07. 1,522,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,081. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.78 and a 200-day moving average of $179.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

