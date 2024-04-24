Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 3,962 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,265,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,861,180. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

