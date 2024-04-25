Abbrea Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.96. 1,985,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,444. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.43.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

