Abbrea Capital LLC Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 3.5% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.60.

SAP Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.09. 1,557,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $199.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

