Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Booking by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in Booking by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Down 0.4 %

BKNG stock traded down $15.04 on Thursday, hitting $3,502.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,555.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,379.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

