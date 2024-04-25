Abbrea Capital LLC Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $9.68 on Thursday, reaching $564.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $605.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $639.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.85, for a total transaction of $4,990,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,106 shares of company stock worth $92,729,716 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

