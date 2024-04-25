American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-3.250 EPS.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

