Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.36.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $234.72 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

