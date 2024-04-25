Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,167 shares of company stock worth $26,987,035. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.60. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

