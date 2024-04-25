Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.17% of Tupperware Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TUP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,845,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 515,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 54,025 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE TUP opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $5.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

About Tupperware Brands

(Free Report)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.