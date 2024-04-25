Barclays Raises Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target to $48.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TNL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

TNL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 319,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $224,073.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,682.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $224,073.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,682.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $99,408.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.