Benchmark Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.17.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,703. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.73.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. YCG LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91,276 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $5,392,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

