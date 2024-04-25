Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Benitec Biopharma Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of BNTC opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $9.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter.
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
