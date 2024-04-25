Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.
BZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
BZ stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.
Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.66 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Kanzhun will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.
