LSV Asset Management Has $122.37 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,964,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.62% of Graphic Packaging worth $122,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after buying an additional 1,354,359 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $883,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 248.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,358,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,834,000 after acquiring an additional 335,750 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of GPK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

