Wanchain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.73 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $54.35 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00056781 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00020902 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,932,488 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.