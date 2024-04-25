Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $6.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

TSHA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

