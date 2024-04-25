StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Price Performance

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. Analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airgain

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

In other news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock valued at $122,510. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Airgain accounts for about 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

