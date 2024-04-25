BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Buys 110 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $106.05. 695,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,456. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

