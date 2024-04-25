Wynn Capital LLC Invests $211,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.05. The stock had a trading volume of 385,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,582. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.