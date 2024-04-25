Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Declines By 92.3%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vonovia Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VONOY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,599. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

Vonovia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Vonovia’s previous dividend of $0.42. Vonovia’s payout ratio is -10.07%.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

