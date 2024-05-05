WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on WT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Price Performance

NYSE WT opened at $9.26 on Friday. WisdomTree has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,908,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,737,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,291,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,022,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter valued at $8,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.