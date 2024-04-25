Wynn Capital LLC Invests $186,000 in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CEMEX by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

CX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.08. 5,104,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,641,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

