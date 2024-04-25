BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.71.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded down $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $161.28. 5,847,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,702,348. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 133.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.