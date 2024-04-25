ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the March 31st total of 786,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

ENN Energy stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.56. 54,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.

