WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,300 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the March 31st total of 913,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,733.0 days.
WuXi AppTec Price Performance
WuXi AppTec stock remained flat at $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93. WuXi AppTec has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $12.69.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
