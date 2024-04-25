WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,300 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the March 31st total of 913,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,733.0 days.

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

WuXi AppTec stock remained flat at $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93. WuXi AppTec has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

