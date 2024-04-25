Short Interest in Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Decreases By 90.9%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Yubo International Biotech Stock Performance
YBGJ remained flat at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. Yubo International Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.04.
Yubo International Biotech Company Profile
