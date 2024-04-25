Short Interest in Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Decreases By 90.9%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Yubo International Biotech Stock Performance

YBGJ remained flat at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. Yubo International Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.04.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

