Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,338,800 shares, a growth of 923.4% from the March 31st total of 814,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 399.0 days.
Xinyi Glass Stock Performance
OTCMKTS XYIGF remained flat at $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. Xinyi Glass has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.91.
Xinyi Glass Company Profile
