Maxim Group Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $238.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $318.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after buying an additional 3,260,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.