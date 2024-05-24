ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,925 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,690,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,165,000 after purchasing an additional 506,040 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,549,000 after purchasing an additional 393,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,907,000 after acquiring an additional 237,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $71.33. 188,955 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

