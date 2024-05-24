ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 4,888 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 239,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

