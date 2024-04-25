BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $103.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

BOKF stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.27. The company had a trading volume of 50,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,367 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 33,602 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,375,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

