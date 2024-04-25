Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,570,000 after buying an additional 100,289 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 189,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,064,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,856 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $142.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.26.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

