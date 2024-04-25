CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
CME Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.48. The stock had a trading volume of 489,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,668. The stock has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 12-month low of $175.73 and a 12-month high of $223.80.
CME Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on CME
CME Group Company Profile
CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CME Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.