Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.700–0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.0 million-$145.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.4 million. Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.58)-($0.70) EPS.
Silicon Laboratories Price Performance
SLAB stock traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.91. 216,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,976. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.72 and a beta of 1.27. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $166.94.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on Silicon Laboratories
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Silicon Laboratories
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.