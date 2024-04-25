Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up to $16.48

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.48, but opened at $17.52. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 2,802,358 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $326,093,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,411,000 after buying an additional 21,080,301 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $252,028,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,480,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

