M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,035,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,993 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $104,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,475.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after buying an additional 118,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.44. The company had a trading volume of 255,371 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.36. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

