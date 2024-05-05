J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.44

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.44 and traded as high as $45.95. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $43.36, with a volume of 23 shares changing hands.

J.W. Mays Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

