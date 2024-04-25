Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Maxim Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s previous close.

ENVA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Enova International Price Performance

ENVA traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 337,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,658. Enova International has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $583.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,385.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,557 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Enova International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 87,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

