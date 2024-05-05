Verge (XVG) Trading 2.6% Lower This Week

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $87.50 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,979.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.30 or 0.00730390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00127145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009133 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00043235 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00062123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.33 or 0.00203708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00101245 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.