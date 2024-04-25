Financial Contrast: United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) versus ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT)

United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United American Healthcare and ClearPoint Neuro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get United American Healthcare alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro $23.95 million 6.01 -$22.09 million ($0.91) -5.85

United American Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ClearPoint Neuro.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro -92.21% -83.94% -47.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares United American Healthcare and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United American Healthcare and ClearPoint Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 3 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.56%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

United American Healthcare has a beta of -1.42, suggesting that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats United American Healthcare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United American Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About ClearPoint Neuro

(Get Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB; license and research agreement with Koninklijke Philips N.V., UCB Biopharma SRL, and University of California and San Francisco; and development and license agreement with NE Scientific, LLC. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for United American Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.