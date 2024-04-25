GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $307,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,734 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $213.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

