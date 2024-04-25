Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 1,163 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.84 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

